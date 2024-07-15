Could You Be Our Next Radio Masters Sales Summit Panelist?

If you’ve ever been sitting in a conference, listening to a roundtable, and thinking to yourself, “Heck, I could do that,” well, now’s your chance! The Radio Masters Sales Summit in Cincinnati wants you – but only if your best sales proposal can swim with the sharks.

At RMSS, Jacobs Media VP and General Manager Paul Jacobs is hosting “The Panel Where the Audience Is the Panel.” Here’s how it works. Register at the special early bird price now for the conference, September 10-11 at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. And then you’ll be asked to share your greatest sales proposal.

This has to be the real deal – a full 360º solution proposal, though. This is on-air, online, on-site, and all other marketing assets you have at your disposal with your station or cluster. All submissions will be vetted, and three will be pre-selected for presentation during this session. If your proposal is chosen, you’ll get the chance to explore your pitch with our very own “Shark Tank” of experts who will ask questions, offer suggestions, and make you look really smart in front of all of your friends. Just remember, when other attendees come up after the panel to seek your knowledge, they have to buy the drinks. It’s innovative, interactive idea-sharing that will have everyone in the room getting real, working, revenue-generating ideas you can put to work when you return home. When the audience is the panel, you end up the winner.

Join us for the 3rd annual Radio Masters Sales Summit, September 10-11 in Cincinnati at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Walk in with questions and challenges — leave with answers and ideas. REGISTER NOW!