Wichita’s 12 News Picks Up KFH’s ‘Sports Daily’ Video Simulcast

Audacy Wichita has teamed up with CBS affiliate KWCH-TV to launch a video simulcast of the KFH Radio (KFH-AM/FM) morning show, Sports Daily. The show is now available on KWCH-TV’s digital streaming service, 12 News Connected.

Sports Daily, featuring co-hosts Jacob Albracht and Tommy Castor, airs on weekdays from 9-11a CT and was previously available in video form on KFH’s social media channels.

Albracht, who has been hosting Sports Daily since 2014, is already a familiar face on KWCH-TV as an anchor for 12 News at 4. He moved to Wichita in 2014 from Amarillo, TX, where he worked at KFDA-TV. Castor is a Wichita native with 15 years of experience in local radio. He is the cluster’s Vice President of Sales and joined Sports Daily in 2022.

KFH Radio Operations and Brand Manager Tony Duesing said, “We’re delighted to expand the reach of our wildly popular morning show, Sports Daily, and introduce the program to a broader audience in video form. Jacob Albracht and Tommy Castor have a unique chemistry that resonates with Wichita’s biggest sports fans, and now viewers can enjoy their insights and banter on 12 News Connected every weekday morning.”

KWCH-TV Vice President and General Manager David Herrmann also commented, “Sports Daily is a great addition to our local streaming portfolio. As the leader in local news, weather, and sports, 12 News is always looking to add exceptional local content to our platforms. Sports Daily has been a staple of sports radio since former 12 News sportscaster Bruce Haertl launched the show. We’re happy to work with Jacob and Tommy as they build upon the success of Wichita’s longest-running local sports program.”