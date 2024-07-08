Dan Mann Fits Beasley’s Digital Sales Plan For New Jersey

Beasley Media Group has announced the promotion of Dan Mann to the position of Digital Sales Manager for its New Jersey operations. Mann, who has been with the company since 2020, previously held the position of Client Services Manager at Beasley Boston.

His career at Beasley began as an Account Executive at WJBR in Wilmington, DE, before advancing to Digital Sales Strategist at the same station in 2022. During his time in Delaware, he gained experience with Beasley New Jersey while assisting the cluster from the outside.

Beasley Media Group Senior Vice President and Regional Market Manager Dan Finn stated, “We’re all very excited that Dan Mann will be returning to New Jersey full-time and in a larger capacity as Digital Sales Manager. Dan is a consummate professional and is the perfect person to take us to the next level.”

Mann commented, “I am thrilled to be returning to the New Jersey market as part of their leadership team. With their amazing brands and strong, creative sales team, we’ll be looking to drive revenue growth with our wide digital offerings.”