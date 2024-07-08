Nevada Broadcasters Scholarships Aid Next-Gen Journalists

The Nevada Broadcasters Foundation has awarded thirty full cost-per-credit scholarships to Nevada college students through the Tony and Linda Bonnici Scholarship Fund. This initiative supports broadcasting and journalism students in their educational pursuits.

Since its inception in 2010 by retired broadcasters Tony and Linda Bonnici, the fund has awarded a total of 293 scholarships, distributing more than $300,000 in tuition funding this year alone. Namesakes within the Bonnici Scholarship Fund are Collin Cowherd, Chet Buchanan, Deanne Sheehan, Mike Geary, and Dave and Charli Carter.

The Bonnicis said, “We are proud to be able to help so many impressive and energetic students interested in broadcasting and furthering their education. Seeing the student recipients learn and grow into passionate individuals, achieving their career ambitions, is magical and so fulfilling for us.”

In addition to financial assistance, the Nevada Broadcasters Foundation provides mentoring, internships, and job placement support to help students succeed professionally. The foundation is part of the Nevada Broadcasters Association, continuing to foster the growth of future broadcasting professionals.

NBF Executive Director Eric Bonnici said, “There is nothing more rewarding than seeing the look on a student’s face after they just heard the words ‘you’ve been awarded a scholarship.’ It puts into perspective why we do what we do.”