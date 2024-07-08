Lawrence ‘Uncle Funky’ Jones Joins Houston HBCU Station

Houston’s The Choice 90.9 (KTSU) has added veteran Texas radio personality Lawrence “Uncle Funky” Jones to its lineup. Jones will host The Ultimate Backyard Party for four hours every Saturday on the Texas Southern University-owned station.

Backyard Party will feature segments like “Grilling with Uncle Funky,” offering a mix of casual chats and serious discussions on topics ranging from relationships to TSU sports. Jones was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2022 for his half century of broadcasting expertise, including 30 years in Houston.

Jones commented, “This is a God assignment. I’m here because of God’s grace, and my gifts and talents fit the vision of Mr. Walker and the family at KTSU. I was called to come and bring 51 years of experience, 35 years of being here in the city, and 40 years of programming experience to see if we can elevate and have some fun every afternoon or every Saturday afternoon with the Ultimate Backyard Party.”

He added, “I’m a product of an HBCU. I have my bachelor’s degree from Alabama State University in Montgomery. Coming home to an HBCU has pretty much been a dream of mine. To fulfill this want in this season of my life with all the knowledge and things I’ve obtained, the chance to just flat give back, and be an integral part of the overall vision of elevating KTSU and serving the city of Houston, for me, is a dream come true.”

KTSU General Manager Ernest Walker remarked, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Uncle Funky Larry Jones to KTSU 90.9 FM. With his incredible wealth of knowledge and decades of experience in the industry, his presence will not only elevate our programming but also provide invaluable insights and inspiration to our students. At KTSU, we strive not just to be on the airwaves but to be an integral part of the community, making our listeners feel connected and valued. Larry embodies this mission, and we are confident that his addition will greatly enrich our station and the community we have served for 52 years.”