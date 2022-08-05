Cumulus Hosts Honored In Texas

Roula Christie on KRBE-FM in Houston, and Steve Harmon former host on KPLX-FM Dallas, are part of the Texas Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Christie is co-host of “The Roula & Ryan Show”, Harmon is the former co-host of “Harmon & Evans”.

Christie has been a Houston radio fixture since 2003. She also hosts Westwood One’s nationally syndicated “Weekends with Roula”. Harmon currently is morning host on Westwood One’s Mainstream Country.

The annual Texas Radio Hall of Fame reunion and induction weekend is November 4-5, 2022 at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communications in Kilgore, Texas.