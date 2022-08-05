Street Changes Daypart In Atlanta

Greg Street at WVEE-FM in Atlanta is moving to afternoons. Street has been with Audacy’s V-103 since 1995.

“Greg Street has been one of Atlanta’s and this country’s most influential radio personalities and has entertained, engaged and inspired an entire generation,” said Rick Caffey, SVP/MM. “We are excited to feature Greg more prominently in a primetime weekday daypart.”

“Here we go…the ride home will never be the same,” said Street. “I’ll be rocking at 3 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 5 o’clock and 6 o’clock. It’s time for Greg Street to rock on V-103.”

The change is set for August 8.