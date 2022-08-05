The Grio Adds Marc Lamont

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) is bringing veteran academic, author, activist, and television host, Marc Lamont Hill, to AMG’s Black news/entertainment media platform, theGrio. Hill will begin by hosting a daily one-hour television show for theGrio and a weekly podcast for TGBPN.

“Marc Lamont Hill is exceptionally smart and talented, which makes him a great addition to our platforms,” said Allen. “TheGrio is one-hundred percent Black-owned, which gives us a unique perspective. TheGrio’s mission is to inform, amplify, entertain, and empower Black America.”

“I couldn’t be more honored to join theGrio family at a moment when the stakes are so high for our community–economically, politically, socially, and culturally,” said Hill. “I’m excited to be part of the most trustworthy and innovative Black news team in the world.”