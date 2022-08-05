Amanda Jo Joins Mornings in Hartford

Amanda Jo, middays on WWYZ-FM in Hartford, is moving to the morning show. She will join Damon Scott on iHeartMedia’s “Country 92.5 Morning Show” August 15.

“Amanda Jo has performed well on the station in middays and we’re looking forward to having her join Damon in the mornings, as she continues to contribute to the station’s success,” said Steve Honeycomb, Market President, iHeartMedia Connecticut.

In addition, she has been named Music Director and Assistant Program Director for the station. Also, she will continue to be heard on 100.9 The Bull (WBWL-FM) as well as on KIX 100.9 (WRNX-FM) and she will continue her position as Music Director and Assistant Program Director on 100.9 The Bull in Boston, MA.