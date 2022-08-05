Audacy/CBS Sports Agreement

Audacy and CBS Sports Digital have announced a partnership. Audacy will be the exclusive, multi-year ad sales and distribution partner for CBS Sports’ network of sports podcasts.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with CBS Sports in the podcasting space – properties I know well from my time spent there,” said Ken Lagana, EVP Digital Sales, Audacy. “Adding this family of content to our roster provides Audacy with a number of the leading sports, fantasy sports and betting podcasts, areas we have enjoyed significant success to date and are important to our clients.”

“We are continuing to heavily invest in our podcast network and the creation of award-winning audio content at a time our network is experiencing sustained periods of audience growth and engagement,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, EVP Digital, CBS Sports and CBS News and Stations. “We’re excited to partner with Audacy, an industry leader in ad sales and delivering premium opportunities for advertisers, to bring impactful integrations and campaigns to the podcast market.”