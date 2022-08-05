At CMG/Tampa Bay, Brennan Now Ops. Dir. As Kesnick Adds ‘Dove’ PD Duties

He’s a nearly 18-year veteran of Cox Media Group‘s radio stations in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater market. Now, after 3 1/2 years as Director of Branding and Programming for two of the cluster’s FM stations, he’s being given Operations Director duties for the entire station group.

Earning the promotion is John Brennan, who will oversee the two stations he programs — Hot Talk WHPT “102.5 The Bone” and Classic Rock WXGL “107.3 The Eagle” — and Top 40 WPOI “Hot 101.5,” WWRM “Magic 94.9,” WWRM-HD2 “97X” and Adult Contemporary WDUV “105.5 The Dove.”

He earned his previous role in March 2019, adding WXGL after holding the position for The Bone since May 2014. Brennan began his career as a Promotions Tech staffer at CMG/Tampa, in December 2004.

“Tampa Bay is my home, and I get to work with the absolute best team in Tampa radio,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier or prouder to lead this team and these amazing brands into the future.”

CMG Regional VP/GM Keith Lawless commented, “Over 18 years John has grown into one of the most successful and thoughtful leaders in our organization. I’m proud and excited that he will now be leading this successful cluster to new heights.”

In related news, Jenna Kesneck, who serves as Director of Branding and Programming for 97X and Jacksonville-based Alternative WXXJ-FM 106.5, adds similar duties for The Dove.

WDUV is the market’s top-rated radio station; 97X recently relocated to an FM translator at 97.5 MHz.

“WDUV is a legendary station not just in Tampa Bay—but in the industry— and I couldn’t be more honored to lead this Marconi winning brand and its team into the future,” Kesnick said.

Lawless commented, “Jenna is as sharp and detailed of a programmer than anyone I have ever worked with. The highly successful WDUV will continue to grow in its dominance under Jenna’s direction.”

Kesnick has been with CMG/Tampa since 2011 and started her career in radio at the cluster, as an Account Manager. She was then a Promotions Manager, followed by a transition to programming as an Asst. PD. She was then promoted to 97X Content Lead,

in 2019.