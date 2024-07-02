Edison, SiriusXM, Group M Places A Spotlight On Female Sports Fans

Registration is now open for an Edison Research webinar that explores “the unique audio listening habits of U.S. female sports fans and show how they interact with sports beyond the field.”

The Sports Audio Report: Female Fans, a joint presentation that sees Edison Research team with SiriusXM Media and Group M, will be presented on Tuesday, July 16 at 2pm Eastern.

Edison Research Manager of Research Salma Aly and SiriusXM Media Associate

Director of Podcast Sales Marketing Sophie Anderson will host the session.