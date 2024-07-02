‘Joey & Lauren’ Trade Hot Home For ‘ZZU In Spokane

In Eastern Washington’s biggest market, they were last heard on Morgan Murphy Media‘s KEZE “Hot 96.9.” Now, the Joey & Lauren program will be heard on a clustermate in Spokane, effective Monday (7/8).

Heard on “Hot” since January 2023, the married with kids couple syndicated by Iliad Media of Boise, Idaho, is heading from the Rhythmic Top 40 station to “Modern Hit Music” KZZU-FM 92.9.

The program is based at KZMG “My 102.7” in Boise, one of the top stations in the market.

The couple have deep roots in Spokane, as each grew up in the market and continue to have family there. “We are excited to introduce the show to even more listeners in the Inland Northwest,” said Iliad Media Management VP of Operations James Garner.

Joey and Lauren said they grew up listening to KZZU, noting that they look forward to “waking up with the ZZU fam every morning.”