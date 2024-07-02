Here’s Who’s Replacing Greg Beharrell At Q101

As Radio Ink reported earlier this week, Greg Beharrell is no longer with WKQX “Q101” in Chicago, the Alternative station owned by Cumulus Media. We now know who is taking the 7pm-midnight slot at the station.

Introducing Lyndsey Marie, described as a “Radio Personality. Extroverted introvert. Burger connoisseur.”

“Chicago truly is the best city, but I’ve called Detroit, Atlanta, and Florida home before,” she says.

Previous on-air experience in the market includes a midday slot at WLUP-FM 97.9 in Chicago from 2014 until the station’s 2018 conclusion. She can be heard via voicetracking on Cumulus Stations including WFTK “96 Rock” in Cincinnati, and was a part of the air staff at Windy City sibling WLS-FM 94.7.

The placement of Lyndsey Marie in nights at Q101 comes with the shift of the Yea Networks-syndicated “The Greg Beharrel Show” to Alpha Media’s recently launched Classic Alternative WERV-FM “95.9 The River” in suburban Aurora, Ill.