Lawson Rises To Top Role For Townsquare in Bozeman

It’s a small city in Southern Montana along Interstate 90 where Townsquare Media operates five radio brands at radio stations that are part of the company’s foundation. Now, it has promoted its Director of Sales to Market President.

Leading the Bozeman, Mont., station group for the company is Russell Lawson.

This puts him in charge of Top 40 KISN “96.7 KISS FM,” Hot Adult Contemporary KZMY “MY 103.5,” News/Talk KMMS-AM 1450, Adult Alternative KMMS-FM “The Moose 94.7,” Country KXLB-FM “XL 100.7,” and their associated online platforms.

Lawson joined the company in June 2022 as Director of Sales, and previously served as Integrated Sales Manager for Cox Media Group in San Antonio. His time with CMG totaled 15 years, and he held roles at the company including that of Director of Sales in Athens, Ga. He shifted to radio in 2007 after roles in real estate and marketing following his graduation from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business in 2001.

Lawson takes a role previously held by Scott Souhrada, who is retiring after 10 years in the role.

Townsquare Media’s presence in Bozeman dates to Friday, August 13, 2010, when Townsquare Media closed on its purchase of GAP Broadcasting and GAP West Broadcasting in a roll-up conducted by investment house Oaktree Capital Management.

That deal saw GAP West President Erik Hellum join Townsquare Media as a Senior Vice President; he is today Chief Operating Officer and based out of the company’s Purchase, N.Y., headquarters.