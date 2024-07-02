Schnitt Sidekick ‘Froggy’ Loses Q105 Lilypad

Tune in to the Q105 wake-up offering MJ Morning Show at Classic Hits WRBQ-FM in Tampa-St. Petersburg, and you’ll hear the air personality many may know as Todd Schnitt using his music radio persona, “MJ.” For the last four years, one of his show sidekicks has been a man known on-air as “Froggy.”

As of today, he’s no longer with the station due to what he’s sharing on social media are budget cuts at the Naples, Fla.-headquartered company.

Crappy Monday report … I was let go today from the morning show due to budget cuts.

That’s what Froggy, a.k.a. Michael Cusmano, posted on his Instagram page midday Monday, thanking Beasley for the opportunity that came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cusmano first worked with Schnitt in his original days as “MJ Kelli,” when he was at the helm of crosstown WFLZ-FM 93.3. He reunited with Schnitt in October 2020 at Q105, where a revival of “MJ” had blossomed with the shift of Mason Dixon to afternoon drive from mornings.

Cusmano’s on-air work includes roles at WXTB “98 Rock” in Tampa and at WXXL “XL106.7” in Orlando.