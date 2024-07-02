Adthos AI Audio Program Expands Languages, Dialects

AI voice generation has taken on a whole new level, with the addition of “a multitude” of new voices in some 200 languages and dialects now available to users of the Adthos audio platform.

The Dutch audio tech company led by CEO Raoul Wedel says it has teamed up with a number of new voice providers to be able to offer users access to the new voices. This brings the number of synthetic voices available in the platform’s library to 4,600.

In addition to the existing Microsoft voices, Adthos now supports Google, Amazon, ElevenLabs, PlayHT, WellSaid Labs, and Respeecher.

These new voices contribute to a library designed for use in various audio formats, including audio ads.

The library features hundreds of curated AI voices, and over 100 of Adthos’ handpicked AI voices that collectively hold 1000 IMDB credits, including voices from Emmy Award-winning artists. Additionally, voices can be generated and translated into multiple languages, with the new platforms adding support for 200 more languages and dialects.

Wedel commented, “Offering high-quality AI and synthetic voice options has always been the key feature of Adthos. Working with all these providers allows our users to benefit from an even greater array of out-of-the-box voices to create engaging audio content. I’m proud to say that we now offer three times as many voices as any of our competitors.”

Voices can be previewed on showcase.adthos.com.

— Reporting by Adam R Jacobson