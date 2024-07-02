Mark Levin Sticks With Cumulus’ Westwood One

He’s a Radio Hall of Fame inductee, prominent conservative commentator, ten-time New York Times best-selling author, attorney, and constitutional scholar. Oh, he’s also the host of a syndicated radio program offered by Cumulus Media’s Westwood One, and he’s just agreed to a contract extension.

This keeps “The Mark Levin Show” a WWO offering for the next several years, while Levin will continue his podcast distributed by the Cumulus Podcast Network, Mark Levin Audio Rewind.

The contract extension also means Levin will develop and host a new show for the network, described by Cumulus as his first-ever original content podcast series. Levin has been a part of the Cumulus Media family since 2007 and began his tenure in radio nearly 23 years ago. Levin served in the Reagan Administration for eight years, including as Chief of Staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese. He is currently Chairman of the Board of the Landmark Legal Foundation and also hosts the Fox News Channel program “Life, Liberty and Levin,” which airs Saturday and Sunday evenings.

“The Mark Levin Show” airs from 3pm-6pm Pacific weekdays across close to 400 radio affiliates; he’s heard in 21 of the top 25 U.S. markets.

“I am more excited than ever – especially during these tumultuous and historic times – to continue my relationship with my first-rate broadcast partners for many years to come,” Levin said. “I understand my obligation is to serve the millions of patriotic Americans in the audience. I am blessed to do what I do, and I am committed every day to providing detailed analyses of current events along with historic context, commentary, and my in-depth perspectives to deliver the very best broadcasting I am able to share with our many listeners.”

Collin R. Jones, President of Westwood One and EVP/Corporate Strategy & Development for Cumulus Media, commented. “Mark is a powerful and influential voice with an incredible ability to establish strong relationships with his listeners while driving tremendous results for his advertising partners. Mark has been dubbed ‘The Great One’ for his ability to concisely break down the day’s most significant topics, and we are thrilled to grow our partnership with him for years to come.”