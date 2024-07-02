New ‘Share of Ear’ Study Touts Radio/Podcast Partnership

Between ad-supported Spotify or ad-supported Pandora and AM/FM radio, what do most people only listen to? New data courtesy of Edison Research’s “Share of Ear” quarterly study, examined by Pierre Bouvard, Chief Insights Officer of the Cumulus Media | Westwood One Audio Active Group, shares that it is broadcast radio that is the definitive answer to that question.

With 4,000 Americans surveyed by Edison Research, ad-supported audio was put under the magnifying glass. And, six key findings from the Q1 2024 “Share of Ear” study caught Bouvard’s eye:

In a typical day, ad-supported digital audio reaches a third of America; AM/FM radio reaches two-thirds of America; Combined, digital audio and AM/FM radio reach 75% of the U.S. daily

Between ad-supported Spotify and AM/FM radio, most people only listen to AM/FM radio

Between ad-supported Pandora and AM/FM radio, most people only listen to AM/FM radio

The U.S. ad-supported audio clock: Podcasts and AM/FM radio represent nearly 90% of tuning minutes

With a towering in-car share of 86%, AM/FM radio is the primary way to reach consumers on the path to purchase; The proportion of AM/FM radio in-car listening has surged, returning to pre-pandemic norms

Among registered voters across the political spectrum, AM/FM radio is the dominant ad-supported audio platform

Bouvard’s team expanded on these conclusions.

In particular, Cumulus and Westwood One are relishing in the finding that the net reach of ad-supported Spotify, Pandora, and podcasts combined reaches one-third of the U.S. (31%). By comparison, AM/FM radio reaches twice as many consumers (63%).

Then, there is the finding that the addition of AM/FM radio to digital audio causes reach to increase to 75% of the U.S.

Thus, Bouvard concludes, “An audio investment that does not include AM/FM radio misses a large portion of audience: 59% only listen to AM/FM radio.”

For the full report from Pierre Bouvard please click here.