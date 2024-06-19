Women Lead the Way at the 49th Gracie Awards Luncheon in NYC

The media world gathered in New York City on Tuesday to celebrate exceptional work by the women moving the radio and television industries forward as the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation held its 49th Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon.

Hosted by ABC News’ 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts, Radio Ink was on hand for the gathering at Cipriani 42nd Street, which honored excellence in local and student sectors to national broadcasting. Former NFL star and WFAN radio host Tiki Barber, along with other notable personalities like WCBS-TV’s Kristine Johnson, NBC’s Chloe Melas, ESPN’s Amina Smith, and iHeartMedia’s Shelli Sonstein, presented awards to an array of distinguished honorees.

The ceremony also underscored the importance of nurturing new talent, with Emma Myers, recipient of the AWMF/Podcast Movement Scholarship, being highlighted for her promising future in media.

The event was capped by a spectacular speech by this year’s Gracies Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and renowned sportscaster Suzyn Waldman, who brought the audience to its feet. “I get women coming up to me all the time saying, ‘I want to be you, I want your job,'” said Waldman. “‘Okay, that’s great.’ but if you take MY job, there’s still only one of us, if you make your own job, there’s two of us.”

Waldman was introduced by YES Network clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits.

AWMF President Becky Brooks remarked that this year’s Gracie Awards Luncheon was, “The perfect culmination of a Gracies season celebrating excellence in media and a poignant lead up to the 50th Annual Gracie Awards next year.”