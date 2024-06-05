KROQ Legend Richard Blade To Get Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Los Angeles radio staple Richard Blade is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 6. Blade spent nearly two decades years as a host on KROQ alongside Raymond “Raymondo” Bannister.

To celebrate the occasion, Audacy is renaming 93.1 Jack FM (KCBS) – where he now hosts Flashback Lunch on weekdays – to 93.1 Blade FM for the day. Blade will also make special appearances on KROQ’s Klein/Ally Show and KNX News (KNX-AM). Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, another famous KROQ alum, will be on hand to speak about Blade’s contributions to the radio industry.

The England-born also hosts a show on SiriusXM’s First Wave channel.

Blade has received The Golden Microphone and the American DJ Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Last year, June 9 was proclaimed Richard Blade Day in Los Angeles in his honor. He is also a nominee for the 2024 Radio Hall of Fame class.

Audacy Regional President Jeff Federman commented, “We’re so incredibly lucky and proud to have Richard associated with our stations for the past 40 years. His genuine love for music has entertained and inspired countless fans, making him a respected and admired figure in the world of radio and beyond.”

Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez said, “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor radio personality Richard Blade with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Richard has enriched many lives with his incredible talent and passion for music. This ceremony will bring back great memories and music from the 1980s when he was with Los Angeles radio station, KROQ. What makes this award even more special for Richard is that he was nominated by his fans!”

The event will be streamed live on the Walk of Fame website.