Colorado Broadcasters Association To Start Hall Of Fame In 2024

The Colorado Broadcasters Association celebrated the state’s superlative broadcasters at its Awards of Excellence Gala on Saturday, April 6. The event, which also celebrated the CBA’s 75th anniversary, was held at the Ritz Carlton Denver with hundreds of radio attendees.

This year’s awards saw 975 submissions – 533 from radio and 436 from television – evaluated by 160 volunteer broadcasters from across the US. Outside of the awards ceremony itself came the announcement of plans to establish the Colorado Broadcasters Hall of Fame later this year.

The radio “Stations of the Year” recipients were awarded across various market sizes based on a point system reflecting their achievements in the competition. This year’s highest achievers were KGKG-AM in Salida for Small Market, KYSL in Frisco for Medium Market, KKPL in Fort Collins for Major Market, and KCFR in Denver for Metro Market.

The prestigious Rex Howell Broadcaster of the Year Award was bestowed upon Rob Quirk from KOAA-TV in Colorado Springs, honoring his exceptional service and contributions to broadcasting.

The full list of CBA Awards of Excellence winners can be found on the organization’s website.