Orlando NPR Member Rebrands As Central Florida Public Media

Orlando’s WMFE is the latest public radio station to shift its branding away from radio under a new name: Central Florida Public Media. Station management says the new brand mirrors the organization’s evolution from a broadcast-focused entity to a multiplatform content provider.

On-air programming and call letters will persist alongside existing podcasts and journalistic content, however, the rebrand will introduce a refreshed visual identity across all platforms. CFPM covers a nine-county area.

Central Florida Public Media President and General Manager Judith Smelser said, “Our goal with this new identity is to clearly communicate who we are and what we do. Our new name speaks to our home and footprint in a clear, concise way; highlights our community funded nonprofit status; and takes us beyond our broadcast frequency to embrace our full range of multimedia offerings.”

“Our name is changing, but our commitment to trustworthy, independent journalism, engaging programs and important community conversations is not. Our rebrand goes beyond the cosmetic; it reflects the growth and evolution of our mission.”

Earlier this year, another public broadcaster, Michigan Radio, became Michigan Public in a similar rebrand.