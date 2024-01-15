Michigan NPR Network Dumps ‘Radio’ Moniker In Rebrand

Michigan’s largest NPR news outlet has chosen to remove radio from its name in a rebrand to emphasize, “Meeting people where they are,” as the group commented. On January 10, Michigan Radio became Michigan Public.

The organization’s new Executive Director and General Manager, Wendy Turner, said, “Although broadcast radio remains an essential part of our service, the biggest opportunities to grow and diversify our audience are on digital platforms, and our branding will reflect that.”

In a statement, Michigan Public added how the new name, “Captures two of the defining traits of the organization.”

“First, as a Michigan based news provider, focused on being a catalyst for clear information, meaningful storytelling and human connection to help facilitate the rich conversation of our state. And also as a non-commercial, public media news service.”

Michigan Public’s broadcasts run through five FM transmitters, including WUOM in Detroit/Ann Arbor and WVGR in Grand Rapids. It adopted the Michigan Radio name in 1989 to reflect its extensive coverage area. Its radio footprint covers roughly 80% of the state. Despite removing radio ties from its name, the group has pledged to its listeners it will continue airing popular radio programming like Morning Edition, Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me, and Stateside.

Public reaction to the branding change on the group’s social media was varied.

Turner officially became Michigan Public’s GM on January 2, after being announced in November. Previous Executive Director Steve Schram retired in 2022. Turner was formerly GM of Ohio Public Media Services and GM of Kent State’s WKSU, where she focused on the station’s financial situation. She also spent 16 years at Chicago’s WBEZ.