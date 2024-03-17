Vinny Marino To Program For Pamal’s Vermont Operations

Pamal Broadcasting has announced the appointment of Vinny Marino as the Operations Manager and Program Director for its Catamount cluster in Vermont. Marino, the former Program Director at WXKC in Erie, PA, has programmed in New York City and Chicago.

In his new position, Marino will primarily oversee programming for Pamal’s heritage Adult Contemporary station WJJR and the recently launched Classic Hits station WSYB, in addition to cluster operations. He will report directly to Pamal’s Corporate VP of Programming and Operations, Kevin Callahan.

Pamal COO Chuck Benfer said, “We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to add Vinny to our programming team. As a company, we are steadfast in our mission to deliver the highest quality live and locally generated programming as often as possible. Vinny brings a breadth of programming and operational experience to our cluster in Rutland. I am certain that the community in Rutland will take to him as quickly as we have.”

Callahan also shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to have Vinny join the Catamount Team. His experience will help propel our Vermont stations to a new level.”

Vinny Marino added, “I’m excited to be part of a great company that still believes in live and local radio. Rutland is a beautiful area to live, work, and thrive.”