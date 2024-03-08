Blast From The Past: Scott Donovan, 1990

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Scott Donovan at KHOK in Great Bend, Kansas back in 1990.

He started his radio career in July of 1983 as a nighttime personality on KHOK. On July 13, 2022, Scott wrapped up 33 years as the station’s morning show host. He remembers when the station switched from a Pop/Rock Format to 100.7 Eagle Country in 1994: “We changed the way people listened to radio in Central Kansas, but we did still play the Eagles.”

Scott served as Chairman of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters in 2002 and has also been the President of the KAB Foundation Board. He recently retired after more than forty years in radio.

Thanks and congrats, Scott! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

