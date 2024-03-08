Westwood One Ready For College Basketball Championship Week

Westwood One has announced its calendar of coverage for the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Conference Championship Week. Including 24 games, the tips off with the Ohio Valley Conference Championship on March 9 and will continue up to Selection Sunday on March 17.

The broadcast schedule encompasses the SEC, Pac-12, Big East, Coastal Athletic Association, Conference USA, Patriot League, Missouri Valley Conference, and West Coast Conference. Women’s Conference Championship games will include competitions from the Big East, the Pac-12, and the Ivy League.

Additionally, Westwood One will also present Selection Sunday, unveiling the 68-team bracket for both men’s and women’s tournaments, with Jason Horowitz hosting alongside analysts PJ Carlesimo and Debbie Antonelli.

Westwood One’s Conference Championship Broadcast Schedule:

March 9: Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Championship at 7:45 PM ET.

Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Championship at 7:45 PM ET. March 10: Features the Big South Conference Men’s Championship and the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Championship, among others.

Features the Big South Conference Men’s Championship and the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Championship, among others. March 11 and 12: Will see the Southern Conference and CAA Men’s Championships, with the Big East Women’s Championship also on the 11th.

Will see the Southern Conference and CAA Men’s Championships, with the Big East Women’s Championship also on the 11th. March 13: Includes the Patriot League Men’s Championship and Big Sky Men’s Championship.

Includes the Patriot League Men’s Championship and Big Sky Men’s Championship. March 15 and 16: Will host the Big East and Pac-12 Semifinal Men’s Doubleheaders, along with the SEC Semifinal Men’s Doubleheader and several conference championships.

Will host the Big East and Pac-12 Semifinal Men’s Doubleheaders, along with the SEC Semifinal Men’s Doubleheader and several conference championships. March 17: Concludes with the Ivy League Men’s Championship, SEC Men’s Championship, American Athletic Conference Men’s Championship, and Selection Sunday coverage.