Want To Get The Most Out Of Your Audio Ad? You’ll Need Music

Despite its significant impact in advertising, music often finds itself sidelined in marketing discussions, introduced as an afterthought. However, recent success among young audiences proves that an ad’s music bed or branding can make or break a campaign.

As discussed by Songtradr Senior Data Analyst & Global Researcher Alex Kintzer in AdvertisingWeek, music plays a pivotal role in branding, transforming silent commercials into memorable melodies that echo in consumers’ minds long after the ad has played.

Music’s subjective nature presents challenges in quantifying its value, contributing to its modest allocation within marketing budgets — despite evidence suggesting music can enhance ad performance by up to 30%.

Kintzer cites Nissan’s utilization of music data to craft a campaign targeting lofi music enthusiasts for their electric vehicle, the Nissan Ariya, resulted in a significant increase in search interest. Similarly, TikTok’s sonic identity has rapidly become one of the most recognizable brand sounds, particularly among Gen Z users.

Academic research further supports the value of sonic branding, showing that sonic logos can foster positive brand experiences even in challenging contexts. This evidence serves as a compelling argument for integrating music into marketing strategies from the outset. By leveraging research and data, brands have the opportunity to make bold choices that not only enhance their campaigns but also forge lasting connections with their audience.

Technological advancements and sophisticated data analysis are changing the narrative, enabling brands to make informed decisions about musical selections that resonate with their target demographics.