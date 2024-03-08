Radio Celebrates International Women’s Day

From the US’ largest radio operator to college radio, stations across the country are banding together to recognize the invaluable and irreplaceable contributions of women to the industry for International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.

All Friday, iHeartMedia’s “Women Take the Mic” will see women leading on-air conversations across iHeartRadio music stations nationwide. Special podcast episodes from iHeartPodcasts’ top female-hosted shows will also share stories of breaking stereotypes and inspiring future generations.

Additionally, iHeart Chicago hosted a leadership panel on March 5, featuring Chicago women executives and the presentation of the International Women’s Day Leadership Award to Mary Kate Daly of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

iHeart CMO Gayle Troberman remarked, “At iHeart we speak to 9 out of 10 Americans monthly in communities across the nation through our broadcast radio and podcast networks. Today on International Women’s Day women take the mic – highlighting the women who elevate this entire medium and connect with listeners everywhere, delivering powerful content, music, news and entertainment in authentic and inspiring ways.”

Cox Media Group’s Easy 102.9 (WEZI) will take over Jacksonville’s airwaves on March 8, featuring female artists from the 80s, 90s, and today, alongside guest hosts such as Jacksonville’s Mayor Donna Deegan. The celebration extends to an International Women’s Day Party in the Park, with live entertainment and a female-owned vendor market.

On the college radio side, Emerson College’s WERS 88.9 in Boston is dedicating its playlist entirely to women solo artists and women-fronted bands on March 8, continuing the celebration with special weekend programming. The station aims to spotlight women’s empowerment through music with a special 75-song feature at the end of March.

WERS Brand Manager Ken West said, “WERS is proud to feature Women artists as part of our music landscape every day, but International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month allows us to amplify the importance of how much they mean to the world through their music, contributions, and stories.”

Cumulus Chicago’s Q101 (WKQX) host Lauren O’Neil is running “The Women Who Make Q101” throughout all of March, spotlighting influential female artists in the Alternative Rock scene. This feature includes exclusive interviews and the stories behind their music.

O’Neil commented, “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to honor, amplify and celebrate the incredible Women Who Make Q101. These artists inspired me to get into radio and continue to inspire me every day.”