Kelsey Brunner Joins Aspen Public Radio As News Director

Aspen Public Radio has announced the appointment of journalist and photographer Kelsey Brunner as its new news director. Brunner, who moved to Aspen in 2019, brings a rich history of multimedia storytelling to APR’s two frequencies – KAJX and KCJX.

She previously served as the chief photographer at The Aspen Times, with prior positions at The Denver Post, The Colorado Springs Gazette, and the Greeley Tribune. She also contributed as a visuals editor at WOUB Public Media in Athens, OH.

In her new role at Aspen Public Radio, Brunner aims to expand the station’s digital presence, support its news team’s professional growth, and advance key initiatives. Her team includes Morning Edition host Eleanor Bennett, All Things Considered host Halle Zander, Edlis Neeson Arts & Culture reporter Kaya Williams, and reporter Caroline Llanes.

Executive Director Breeze Richardson said, “We are excited to have Kelsey joining our local newsroom at Aspen Public Radio. There has been significant growth and momentum at the station over the past year, and by bringing her on board at this critical juncture, we have an opportunity to deepen our digital strategy during this important election year, grow our character-driven storytelling with new visual capacity, and expand our coverage of important news and information throughout the region.”

Brunner commented, “As a dedicated advocate for community journalism, I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to Aspen Public Radio’s mission of serving the local community. However, with such an established news team at the station, I hope to learn from them as much as I can help them grow.”

“As the next news director at Aspen Public Radio, my goal is to focus on growing the station’s digital platforms, support professional development efforts, and build on the key initiatives the station has outlined for the year ahead.”