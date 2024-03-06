Cumulus Media Savannah Taps In To St. Jude Generosity

Cumulus Media Savannah’s three stations recently completed their annual Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon, amassing $103,116 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The collaborative effort involved Magic 103.9 (WTYB), I-95 Rock (WIXV), and KIX96 (WJCL).

The event, held over two days on February 29 and March 1, showcased special on-air and online programming to rally support for St. Jude’s mission to fight the critical illnesses of children. On-air personalities Billie Marshall and Renee LaSalle from I-95, K.Michelle from Magic 103.9, and Sarah Lynn and McCracken from KIX96, led the broadcast.

The fundraiser’s earnings will aid St. Jude patients and their families, covering treatment, travel, housing, and food expenses – ensuring that families never receive a bill for these services.

Cumulus Savannah Operations Manager DJ Rax said, “I’m always astonished to see our staff come together for this amazing cause. Thank you to the Cumulus Savannah team, as well as our incredible sponsors, and our generous listeners who became partners in hope with us and with St. Jude this year. We couldn’t have raised these funds without you. Savannah Loves St. Jude– Thank you again!”