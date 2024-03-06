FOX News’ Brian Kilmeade Joins Virginia AM Radio Lineup

Audacy Richmond is adding FOX News host Brian Kilmeade to its roster on Newsradio WRVA (WRVA-AM). The nationally syndicated Brian Kilmeade Show will air on weekday mornings following Richmond’s Morning News with John Reid.

Audacy Richmond SVP and Market Manager Bennett Zier said, “Brian is an important voice in the news today, and WRVA is delighted to have him live Monday through Friday all year long. We are confident that Brian will deliver relevant updates about topics that matter to listeners.”

In addition to his radio show, hosts FOX & Friends and One Nation with Brian Kilmeade on FOX News Channel and What Made America Great on FOX Nation.

Kilmeade said, “Thankfully, over the last 14 years, we have had many great moments on The Brian Kilmeade Show, but joining the prestigious lineup at WRVA is among the best. Richmond and this station have meant so much to this country over the years and always play a dominant role each election season. I’m honored to join the team at this critical time in the 2024 cycle.”