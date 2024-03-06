Audacy Consolidates Seattle Market Into Dave Pugh’s Domain

Audacy has appointed Dave Pugh as the new Senior Vice President and Market Manager for its Seattle operations, succeeding the retiring Jack Hutchison. Pugh will maintain his current Market Manager position in Phoenix, adding Seattle’s portfolio to his oversight.

Hutchison has led Audacy Seattle since 2009, with his radio leadership career tracking back to 1998. Audacy Seattle is comprised of six stations, including 107.7 The End (KNDD), Rock 99.9 (KISW), and 100.7 The Wolf (KKWF).

Audacy made a similar move with KNDD in December, consolidating its program duties under Alternative format manager Christine Malovetz.

Audacy Regional President Doug Abernethy said, “After over 25 years of outstanding leadership and contributions to our company and industry, Jack has decided to retire. We extend our deepest gratitude to him and wish him the best in the next chapter of his life. Moving forward under Dave’s leadership, we are well positioned to continue delivering exceptional content to our listeners and super-serving our clients.”

Dave Pugh commented, “Our success and the performance-based culture we built in Phoenix has led to this opportunity, and I am excited to lead the Seattle market. I look forward to building upon the incredible foundation established by Jack.”