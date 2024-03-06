AI Audio Ads Raise Brand Favorability In Veritonic Study

Amid consumer unease about the role artificial intelligence will play in our society and media, can an AI-generated audio commercial surpass the connectivity of human production? A new study may have the answer based on an audio campaign for Intel.

Instreamatic and Veritonic revealed the research, commissioned for an Intel campaign by dentsu focused on the Intel Evo Edition laptop brand. The study analyzed the impact of both generic and personalized AI-generated audio ads on brand metrics like awareness, favorability, and purchase intent.

The study segmented audiences into three groups: those exposed to personalized AI-generated ads, those who heard generic AI ads, and a control group. Results showed a clear advantage for AI-generated ads, with personalized content significantly outperforming generic in terms of brand favorability and purchase intent.

Notably, personalized ads led to an 18-22 percentage point increase in brand favorability and a 15-18 percentage point boost in purchase intent, showcasing the power of tailored messaging.

Instreamatic’s technology leverages voice AI to create numerous ad variations from a single voice sample and script, allowing for hyper-personalized ads that can include listener-specific details such as location, time of day, and current activity.

This level of personalization not only captured more attention but also heightened the likelihood of favorable brand perception and consideration.

Intel Vice President of Regional Marketing, Americas Carolyn Henry emphasized, “The top-line takeaway from this audio ad campaign study is that AI-generated ads work — and personalized AI-generated ads work even better. With dentsu, we quickly launched an audio ad campaign with unique personalization that captured more attention — and favorable attention — from our target audience. The time and cost efficiencies producing this campaign were also key since we can create, deploy, and iterate personalized AI-generated ads without recording multiple ad versions.”

Veritonic CEO Scott Simonelli said, “We are proud to provide Instreamatic, dentsu, and Intel with insightful and actionable data that underscored the power of personalized audio ads. Brands today are continuously challenged to cut through the noise across a wealth of platforms. By creating personalized, relevant ads, their message will not only reach but resonate with their target audiences, contributing to an increase in meaningful brand awareness and engagement.”