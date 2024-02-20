Seth Resler Launches Community-Centered Brand Agency

Digital strategist Seth Resler has launched a new boutique agency focused on fostering communities for arts and entertainment brands. Community Marketing Revolution is centered around the increasingly blurred line between consumers and content creators.

Resler was previously employed with Jacobs Media, which he left in December to start this new venture.

CMR’s approach involves a mix of consultancy services, online courses, and digital resources aimed at generating sustainable revenue through strategic community engagement. At the agency’s core is the Community Building Blueprint, designed specifically for the arts and entertainment industry to combine virtual and in-person events with online groups.

To celebrate the launch, CMR is releasing a free guide, “50 Ways to Monetize a Community,” providing strategies for brands looking to foster and monetize their communities. Resler will also address #Happens Las Vegas on February 29 with a keynote titled “Community is King: Why The Future of Alternative and Rock Radio Is In Connecting Fans.”

“As the boundaries blur between content creators and consumers, it’s no longer just about being heard; it’s about engaging in a back-and-forth that resonates with people on a deeper level,” said Resler. “Audiences are clamoring for more than content; they’re seeking connection, and that’s what we’re here to build.”