Chris Brunt Joins Jacobs Media As Digital Director

As Jacobs Media and its app development wing, jācapps, have announced the addition of Chris Brunt as Director of Digital and Revenue Generation. The hiring comes as Seth Resler is departing the company to pursue other interests, leaving a consultancy option open.

Brunt’s experience at Beasley Media and Greater Media Detroit includes website, streaming services, social media, and podcast development. He additionally has a track record of driving revenue increases through both owned/operated and programmatic media.

Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs commented, “Over the past forty years, we have constantly adjusted and upgraded our services to adapt to our clients’ needs. Today, the big need of our clients across both of our companies is digital revenue solutions. Chris is like the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of digital – he’s a revenue generation expert, and he understands everything from programming to programmatic.”

jācapps Chief Operating Officer Bob Kernen noted, “Chris will be developing revenue strategies as well as opportunities for our mobile app clients to broaden their reach. While jācapps clients love our versatile mobile platform, we are now going to take things up a notch and help them generate even more revenue.”

Jacobs Media VP Paul Jacobs stated, “Seth has developed interests he wants to pursue, and we support him in this endeavor. As opportunities arise, he may serve as a consultant to Jacobs Media in the future.”