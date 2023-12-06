The Atlantic Studies ‘How To Keep Time’ In Latest Podcast Season

The Atlantic’s How To podcast series has unveiled its fifth season, How to Keep Time. This season delves into our complex relationship with time, exploring the perpetual feeling of time scarcity, cultural myths affecting time usage, and insights from theoretical physics.

Producer and co-host Becca Rashid returns, accompanied by contributing writer Ian Bogost, for the debut episode, tackling modern myths about time management. It features author Oliver Burkeman discussing the illusory concept of a future where time is completely under our control, and the importance of embracing the present rather than being future-focused.

The series is part of The Atlantic’s expanding audio offerings. Earlier in the year, the magazine relaunched its flagship podcast, Radio Atlantic, with new host Hanna Rosin, and introduced the narrative podcast Holy Week, hosted by Vann R. Newkirk II.

New episodes will be released every Monday.