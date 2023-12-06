Vox Media Bringing Podcasts To The Stage At SXSW 2024

Podcasts will have a featured spot at this upcoming year’s South by Southwest, as Vox Media has teamed with the event for its own stage. The Vox Media Podcast Stage will be held over three days at the JW Marriott in Austin.

This stage will feature a lineup of Vox Media’s popular podcasts, including Pivot, On with Kara Swisher, Where Should We Begin?, Today, Explained, Decoder, The Vergecast, Point Forward, Stay Tuned with Preet, Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast, and MMA Hour, among others awaiting announcement.

Vox Media CMO Jacqueline Cinguina said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring our slate of premium podcasts to South by Southwest, with whom we’ve had a longstanding relationship. Like SXSW, our shows at Vox Media foster thoughtful conversations led by authoritative experts on a wide range of topics, and we couldn’t be more excited to complement SXSW’s programming with three days of live conversations, interviews, and so much more.”

SXSW Chief Brand Officer Jann Baskett added, “The Vox Media Podcast Stage at SXSW will bring an exciting slate of top tier programming to the 2024 event. Vox Media has been a fantastic collaborator over the years as their forward-thinking perspective lends itself well to our content and activations.”