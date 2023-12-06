Don Williams Is Back In St. Louis For Foxy Programming

Roberts Metro Broadcasting’s Foxy 106.9 (KXBS-HD3/K295CQ) is welcoming Don “DJ Wrekk-1” Williams back to St. Louis as the station’s Program Director. Williams returns to his hometown after successful stints in Indianapolis and Florida where he led his stations to Marconi and Crystal awards.

Foxy 106.9 SVP Lou Thimes Jr. said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Don “DJ Wrekk-1″ Williams join the Foxy 106.9 team as our Program Director. His incredible success story and passion for urban radio make him the ideal choice to lead our station into an exciting future.”

Williams added, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Roberts Metro Broadcasting family and Lou Thimes Jr. for their unwavering support. Their belief in me has allowed me to return to where my journey began, and I am truly humbled. I am thrilled to contribute my expertise and enthusiasm to Foxy 106.9, as together we create an extraordinary listening experience for our cherished community.”