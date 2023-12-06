Dan Bongino Extends With Westwood One In Multi-Year Deal

After speculation over whether he would return to Cumulus Media at the end of his contract, Dan Bongino has re-signed with Westwood One. Bongino famously railed against Cumulus’ vaccine requirement, which was lifted back in May.

The multi-year extension includes hosting both his syndicated radio program The Dan Bongino Show and his daily podcasts under the Cumulus Podcast Network. Launched in May 2021, The Dan Bongino Show has expanded from 115 to 356 affiliate stations.

Bongino said, “It’s been a fascinating couple years of ups and downs both personally and in the political space. I love what I do, and I’m ecstatic that we’ve agreed to move forward with the show after changes were made. I want to thank all the shows’ supporters, the stations, and program directors for their continued support. I promise to keep my foot on the gas pedal.”

Westwood One President Suzanne Grimes remarked, “The Dan Bongino Show is one of the greatest growth stories in network syndication, with Dan delivering programming unlike anyone else. As we head into what will surely be an unpredictable election cycle, we know Dan will be always insightful, sometimes provocative, and never disappointing, which is why our listeners are wildly engaged, and our advertisers have flocked to the show.”