Did Dan Bongino Threaten To Walk on Cumulus?

On Monday the syndicated Conservative talker Cumulus put on hundreds of stations, in the 12P to 3PM time slot, used those airwaves to rail against CEO Mary Berner’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, calling it stupid, unethical and immoral.

Bongino is vaccinated, he says, on order from his doctor, because he’s a cancer survivor.

Here’s a snippet of what Bongino said on his Monday broadcast: “I’m not really happy with the company I work with right here. I believe these vaccine mandates are unethical. I believe they’re immoral. I believe they don’t take into account the science of natural immunity due to a prior infection. I believe they’re broad-based and don’t take into account an individual circumstances of why they may or may not want to take a vaccine. And they’re antithetical to everything I believe in.”

Cumulus gave employees until early October to get the vaccine or be terminated. Several employees have been let go due to their refusal to comply with the mandate. Bongino threatened to invite hosts who’ve been fired by Cumulus on his show to criticize their former employer.

More from the Monday broadcast: “Cumulus is going to have to make a decision with me if they want to continue this partnership or they don’t. But I’m talking to you on their airwaves. They don’t have to let that happen. You have a choice. I work with you. I do not work for you; I never will. You may have had other people in a corner, but you don’t have me.”

Bongino said he has no plans to let this go. He said Cumulus is going to have to make a decision about his show, if they want to continue the partnership.

Bongino has more leverage than most. The former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent is also a best-selling author, a regular on Fox News, heard on Fox Nation, and before partnering with Cumulus, was a successful podcaster. He said it’s unfortunate that people that are not heard on over 300 stations have been summarily shown the door or been put in an untenable position because they want to make a medical decision by themselves.