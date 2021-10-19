Did Dan Bongino Threaten To Walk on Cumulus?

On Monday the syndicated Conservative talker Cumulus put on hundreds of stations, in the 12P to 3PM time slot, used those airwaves to rail against CEO Mary Berner’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, calling it stupid, unethical and immoral.
Bongino is vaccinated, he says, on order from his doctor, because he’s a cancer survivor.
Here’s a snippet of what Bongino said on his Monday broadcast: “I’m not really happy with the company I work with right here. I believe these vaccine mandates are unethical. I believe they’re immoral. I believe they don’t take into account the science of natural immunity due to a prior infection. I believe they’re broad-based and don’t take into account an individual circumstances of why they may or may not want to take a vaccine. And they’re antithetical to everything I believe in.”
Cumulus gave employees until early October to get the vaccine or be terminated. Several employees have been let go due to their refusal to comply with the mandate. Bongino threatened to invite hosts who’ve been fired by Cumulus on his show to criticize their former employer.
More from the Monday broadcast: “Cumulus is going to have to make a decision with me if they want to continue this partnership or they don’t. But I’m talking to you on their airwaves. They don’t have to let that happen. You have a choice. I work with you. I do not work for you; I never will. You may have had other people in a corner, but you don’t have me.”
Bongino said he has no plans to let this go. He said Cumulus is going to have to make a decision about his show, if they want to continue the partnership.
Bongino has more leverage than most. The former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent is also a best-selling author, a regular on Fox News, heard on Fox Nation, and before partnering with Cumulus, was a successful podcaster. He said it’s unfortunate that people that are not heard on over 300 stations have been summarily shown the door or been put in an untenable position because they want to make a medical decision by themselves.
Bongino is either an imbecile, or an amoral Rush Limbaugh wanna-bee who is trying to make a name for himself. He’s succeeding in the latter. Amazing that he can look at himself
in the mirror.
Some people will do anything for money, even get behind a microphone, mix politics with medical science, and indirectly help to kill some people who are listening.
The term sociopath would aptly apply.
I too think it is a mistake to make people get vaccinated. Vaccines sterlize people and come with a chip that allows you to be tracked. And, after all, COVID is a hoax. Those 700000+ Americans who have died are a false flag.
In fact, I wish all these barely sentient rubes, I mean savvy conservatives, would bath in the virus and show all us wussy “librels” how REAL Americans roll.
May you all be buried in your MAGA-T hats.
Godspeed to the promised land!
Are you always a jerk, ‘Realist’?
What a toxic person.
This is a very complicated situation for some. It’s not a right or left issue as much as the WH or media is trying to push that narrative. The vaccines don’t keep people from getting the virus or keep people from spreading the virus and science says having antibodies is very likely more protective. That’s just one aspect, albeit perhaps the most compelling generally. The vast majority of folks in the UK that are dying from -19 are now vaccinated. They don’t work. This is not a pandemic of the unvaccinated, that’s another dividing tactic.
This is a very complicated situation for some.
Yes Jay – you are right. It IS a complicated issue where you have 99.9% of the scientific community telling you one thing and you have educated, thoughtful individuals like yourself on the other side saying you don’t believe people who have studied, trained and worked all their lives in a profession.
You know, complicated.
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that “my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.” Isaac Asimov
Aren’t you lucky Jay you live in a country that allows you to be just as stupid as you want to?
Thank you Ronald T. (real name… last name is T) for your due diligence and insightful response. You have definitely spent some time researching and have asked a higher power for his stamp of approval in your brief tutorial on the subject. Good for you!!
OK. Mask on?? Vaxxed up??? Shoulders back?? Head high??? Off you go to work… or… remain home in your parent’s basement. Or whatever…
“You have definitely spent some time researching….”
I don’t think you understand your role as a citizen of this country Kenneth.
Ronald doesn’t have to have a degree in immunology to know whether to get the vaccine.
He only had to listen to 99.9% of the scientific community who studied, trained and worked to gain their expertise.
The vaccine works. It is settled science. YOU do not get the right to say if the vaccine works or not. Your right is whether you listen to the experts or you double down on dumb.
That is the country we live in and the traitor cowards in the Vichy GOP are happy for your ignorance.
“I love the Poorly Educated” – The Reality Show Con Artist, Feb 16, 2016
“Voters are basically lazy, basically uninterested in making an effort to understand what we’re talking about,” the Nixon adviser William Gavin wrote in a memo. “Reason requires a higher degree of discipline, of concentration; impression is easier,” he wrote in another memo. “Reason pushes the viewer back, it assaults him, it demands that he agree or disagree; impression can envelop him, invite him in, without making an intellectual demand. . . . When we argue with him we demand that he make the effort of replying. We seek to engage his intellect, and for most people this is the most difficult work of all. The emotions are more easily roused, closer to the surface, more malleable.” – The New York Magazine article “The Lie Factory”.
But a rube like you knows better than those damn experts, right? Those commie “elitists”. Science is just a “librel” conspiracy, right?
Hey, you know, I just realized, compared to you, I am “elite”.
Thank you very much. I knew your existence was good for something.
The clue that spews: “Conservative talker”….
These guys keep popping out of clown cars.
The vaccine is a medicine, fer chris’ sakes.
Meanwhile, he is vaccinated, but only on a third party recommendation.
It’s all so boggling.