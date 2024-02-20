Vicks Climbs Radio Ad Charts Again In One Last Winter Push

With only a few weeks left in winter, healthcare brand Vicks is leaning into more radio advertising for cold and flu season. Vicks jumped up from third to second place in this week’s Media Monitors national ad play charts with 47,521 spots aired across the US.

Dominating the chart yet again is Progressive, which has ranked at the top for the majority of 2024 so far. The insurance agency finished the week with 62,579 spots. Language learning platform Babbel climbed up the ranks into Vicks’ old spot, securing third place with 43,904 ads.

Retail giant Macy’s slipped two spots to fourth, but still maintained a strong presence with 41,835 spots. Rounding out the top five is Pfizer, which saw a rise from seventh to fifth place, broadcasting their spots 39,135 times across monitored markets.