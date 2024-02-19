(By Pat Bryson) We’re now more than halfway through the first quarter of 2024 and 13% through the whole year. Last week we talked about creating a calendar to keep you on your monthly and quarterly earnings goals. Today, I don’t want to talk about how much you want to earn, I want to talk about WHY you want to earn it.

What will you do with the money? You see, it’s really not about the money: It’s about what you will DO WITH THE MONEY. What did you envision for this new year seven weeks ago?

Do you want a new house?

Do you want a vacation?

Do you want a new car?

Do you need to send your children to a special school or pay for their college?

Have you resolved to retire all your debt?

Is there a charity you wish to contribute to?

In other words, what’s your why? This “Why” is the Level Three reason for you go to work every day and strive to hit goals. It is what motivates you. It is what helps you to bounce back after a bad day.

In our customer needs analysis, we work through the pain circle with our clients to the deepest level, Level Three. We know that our clients will buy, not because of the Level One problem (the first thing they tell you about a problem), not because of the Level Two problem (how that problem has affected their business), but because of Level Three: how that business problem has affected them personally.

We operate the same way. Our true motivation comes from the personal ramifications of earning, or not earning, what we want (need) to earn. Once you figure out your “Why” your Identity (I) will drive your Role (R) to succeed. Keep your vision board handy!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, “A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales” and “Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change” available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.