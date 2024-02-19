OUT TODAY: Country’s Cool Again

Ask Jelly, Lainey, Lana, Morgan, Diplo, or Beyoncé and they’ll tell you: country music has never been hotter. It’s the perfect time for Radio Ink’s annual Country Radio Seminar edition as the format returns to the stratosphere.

Country artists and radio programmers know that pushing and breaking boundaries has been critical to keeping the genre and format alive. The same is true for radio station sales teams. Creativity, risk-taking, and a commitment to connection can break the boundaries between your station, advertisers, and listeners, leading to explosive sales and revenue growth!

Check out what our February 2024 issue has for you and your team:

Cover Story: Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll, a rapper-turned-country superstar, won the Country Music Association Best New Artist award in 2023 and was nominated for two Grammys in 2024. Our interview touches on his love of radio, the importance of breaking musical boundaries, and how radio stations can help talented independent artists achieve mainstream success.

The Best Program Directors in Country Radio

We honor and rank the 30 Top Country PDs in the US in our annual list. We also get their perspectives on the most significant challenges and opportunities in country radio.

Revisiting The CRS “Ted Talk” Two Years Later

Two years ago, consultant John Shomby was asked to address the state of country radio at the Country Radio Seminar, leading to the formation of the “Country Music Think Tank.” In this feature, John follows up with the think tank’s leaders to learn what’s been accomplished since then.

Interactivity + Trust: The Power of Sports Radio Advertising

Mitch Rosen, VP of Chicago’s WSCR-AM (The Score) sat down for an interview about the station’s B2B Superbowl ad spot contest, sports radio listenership, and why radio advertising, particularly on sports stations, is so powerful.

Publisher’s Beat: Fighting For a First Row Seat

Deborah Parenti addresses the inclusion of women in the country music industry as artists and country radio programmers.

The Wizard of Ads: Porcupi and Rhinoceri

Roy Williams distinguishes between ineffective ads that try to make too many points and effective campaigns that address a single, important issue that listeners truly care about.

Plus, a tribute to country music executive Bill Mayne, tips for radio station website development, and our regular columns from Pat Bryson, the Center for Sales Strategy, and others!

