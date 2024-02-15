SiriusXM Is Set For NBA All-Star Weekend 2024

SiriusXM has begun its live coverage of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend through the satellite broadcaster’s NBA Radio channel. The 73rd NBA All-Star Game and accompanying All-Star events at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will be broadcast through Sunday.

The SiriusXM NBA Radio coverage team includes former NBA players Eddie Johnson and Greg Anthony, ex-executives Amin Elhassan and Ryan McDonough, and SiriusXM’s Frank Isola, Justin Termine, and Jason Jackson. As part of the coverage, the channel will air a special about Indiana’s basketball heritage will feature Johnson, Termine, and Anthony.

The trio will also cover the NBA Legends Brunch and Awards Event, offering exclusive interactions with NBA legends.

Jason Jackson and Amin Elhassan will offer play-by-play of the NBA HBCU Classic between Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State.

The NBA All-Star Game, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night events, and the Panini Rising Stars game will include commentary from Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo, and Jorge Sedano. These broadcasts will be available on both ESPN Radio and SiriusXM NBA Radio.