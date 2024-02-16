Bryant Brings ‘Money and Wealth’ Lessons To Black Effect Podcast

iHeartMedia and Charlamagne Tha God’s The Black Effect Podcast Network is introducing Money and Wealth, a new podcast hosted by entrepreneur John Hope Bryant. The weekly series focuses on financial wellness and cultivating a wealth mindset.

The inaugural episode of Money and Wealth dives into real estate and the path to homeownership, drawing from Bryant’s own experiences in property investment. The series joins other Black Effect Podcast Network shows That Moment with Daymond John and Black Tech, Green Money in providing resources for financial empowerment and wealth building from Black voices.

New episodes debut every Thursday.

Bryant commented, “Last year, I was honored to join the Board of the Black Effect Podcast Network. Now, I’m equally excited to join the incredible lineup of leaders creating content that enlightens and empowers our community. I look forward to sharing not just what I’ve learned about making money, but most importantly, what I know about building wealth.”

Black Effect Podcast Network President of Creative Development and Production Dollie S. Bishop said, “John Hope Bryant’s unwavering commitment to fostering wealth within the black community perfectly aligns with The Black Effect Podcast Network’s values, and will undoubtedly inspire listeners across the country. We’re thrilled to bring Money and Wealth to the network, and ultimately help listeners on their journey towards financial prosperity.”