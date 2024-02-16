Blast From The Past: Vern Killion, 1963

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features broadcast engineer Vern Killion at the main studio board of KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska, circa 1963.

Vern later became well-known in broadcast equipment sales with Gates Radio/Harris Corporation, and later, Andrew Corporation. Thanks to John King for sending this in.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.