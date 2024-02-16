Alliance For Women In Media Names 2024 Directors and Officers

The Alliance for Women in Media has announced its National Board of Directors and Officers for 2024. This includes leaders for the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, marking a continued commitment to promoting women’s advancement in the media industry.

Heading the board as Chair is ESPN VP of Corporate Communications Katina Arnold with MHz Choice/Topic Streaming CMO Monica Bloom stepping in as the Incoming/Vice Chair. The board also shifts for Hallmark Media Chief Communications Officer Annie Howell as the Immediate Past Chair, alongside Graham Media Group CEO Catherine Badalamente as Treasurer, and Beasley Media Group CFO Marie Tedesco as Treasurer-Elect.

New directors joining the AWM Board for a two-year term are NPR Chief Communications Officer Isabel Lara, Shriver Media President and Liminal Space Media Founder Jaclyn Levin, Electrify Video Partners Head of Creator Partnerships Christine Moran, and Disney Entertainment President of News Group and Networks Debra O’Connell.

These newcomers will work alongside second-term directors including iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming Thea Mitchem, as well as current board members such as American Urban Radio Network CEO Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Senior Vice President Cori Abraham, and Clear Channel Outdoor Senior Vice President of Marketing Kenetta Bailey.

The AWM Foundation Board will remain the same with Audacy SVP of Digital Audio Content Tim Clarke, The Weiss Agency President Heather Cohen, CTAM President and CEO Vicki Lins, McVay Media President Mike McVay, and Katz Radio Group President Christine Travaglini.

AWM/F President Becky Brooks stated, “The leadership of our Board of Directors has allowed AWM and our Foundation to advance women in media for more than seventy years of triumphs and trials. The past year has underscored the need for steadfast leadership in the face of unforeseen challenges. The mix of diverse and insightful voices on this year’s Boards will continue the important work of prioritizing recognition, connection, and education of women across all facets of media.”