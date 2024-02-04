WCCO Radiothon Gives A Big Hand To Minnesota Food Bank

Minneapolis’ WCCO-AM raised more than $443,000 for Second Harvest Heartland through the 15th annual “Let’s Kick Hunger Day Radiothon” on February 1. The Audacy News/Talk station‘s event has raised more than $4.2 million since its start in 2010.

The Radiothon, broadcast live from Second Harvest Heartland’s facility, featured appearances from Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and Minnesota Twins President Dave St. Peter, among others.

All funds raised benefit Second Harvest Heartland, which was formed in 2001, through the merger of Second Harvest Great Minneapolis and Second Harvest St. Paul, combining more than 44 years of history and experience in hunger relief efforts.

Audacy Minneapolis Market Manager Jeff Gonsales remarked, “I couldn’t be prouder of everyone’s hard work on this event. This is yet another great example of how local radio can truly help change lives. We’re so grateful that WCCO can partner with Second Harvest Heartland and impact the community on such an amazing and rewarding day.”

“We are overwhelmed by and grateful for the support of WCCO listeners in our mission to end hunger in Minnesota,” shared Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O’Toole. “The money raised on Let’s Kick Hunger Day goes a long way toward helping Minnesota families access the nutritious food they need to thrive.”