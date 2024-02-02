President Biden Among Mourners For Radio Host Joe Madison

Renowned civil rights activist and Radio Hall of Fame member Joe Madison has passed away at the age of 74 following a battle with cancer. Known on-air as the Black Eagle, Madison had a barrier-breaking career both inside the studio and out.

Madison started his radio career at WXYZ in Detroit in 1980. He also hosted shows at Philadelphia’s WWDB and DC’s WWRC before starting at Radio One’s WOL-AM where his show became syndicated and picked up by SiriusXM in 2008.

In 2015, he raised more than $250,000 for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture during a Guinness World Record breaking 52-hour continuous broadcast. Madison was into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2019. He used his platform to advocate for significant legislative changes, including the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act in 2020 and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in 2021.

Madison’s activism roots trace back to his early years in Dayton, OH, and his collegiate days at Washington University in St. Louis. At 24, he was the youngest executive director of the NAACP’s Detroit branch.

President Joe Biden commented, “Joe Madison was the voice of a generation. Whether it was a hunger strike for voting rights or his advocacy for anti-lynching legislation that I was proud to sign in 2022, Joe fought hard against injustice. Jill’s and my thoughts are with his wife, Sherry, and the entire family.”

SiriusXM issued a statement, saying, “Joe Madison led an incredible, impactful life. He was also an invaluable member of the SiriusXM family and a treasured colleague and friend. Our hearts go out to his beloved wife, Sherry, along with his entire family, his devoted listeners, and the countless people he inspired with his determination to make the world a better place.”

Madison’s family said, “Joe dedicated his life to fighting for all those who are undervalued, underestimated, and marginalized. On air he often posed the question, ‘What are you going to do about it?’ Although he is no longer with us, we hope you will join us in answering that call by continuing to be proactive in the fight against injustice.”